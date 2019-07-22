In Com Staff July 22 2019, 7.35 pm July 22 2019, 7.35 pm

Vemal rose to fame with Kalavani, directed by Sargunam, in the year 2010, and subsequently in Vaagai Sooda Vaa as well. A sequel of Kalavani was made and after many struggles the film hit the screens recently, but to a tepid response. However, the unit had a success meet, where Vemal was all thankful to director Sargunam for giving him the big break. He also mentioned that he was ready for Kalavani 3, too. Though we do not know if the third part of the film will be done, we for sure know about Vemal’s next film. The actor has signed a project titled Chozha Naattan, to be directed by a newbie Pattukottai Ranjith Kanna.

Giving the details about this project, our sources stated, “Vemal has usually done rural family based films but Chozha Naattan would be the first in his career which would be action based. The audiences have seen him in comedy roles but in this film he has taken on a different avatar. Vemal’s character is a soft spoken one and would be from Thiruvaiyaaru. That’s why the film is named thus, suggesting these areas were ruled by Chozha kings long ago. However, a few incidents that happen in Chennai change the soft-spoken Vemal to a hard-hearted character. The shooting is all set to begin from the 2nd half of August after the Tamil month ‘Aadi’ ends!”

Chozha Naattan will be produced by Paarivallal for Harish Film Production. The female lead is yet to be finalised for Chozha Naattan. Nagineedu, Thennavan, Ramar and ‘Pazhaya Joke’ Thangadurai form part of the supporting cast. Natchatra Prakash, who cranked the camera for Maragadha Kaadu, will be cranking the camera for Chozha Naattan too. Maniamudhavan and Sabareesh will pen the lyrics. The search is on for the music composer. The crew plans to shoot a major part of this film in Thiruvaiyaaru. Apart from Thiruvaiyaaru, the unit would also be shooting in a remote hill called Gundri, in Sathyamangalam. A major portion of this film will be shot in the forest regions of this hill. The unit has reportedly got special permission to shoot in those locations, which has just a few hundred families. Stay tuned for updates...