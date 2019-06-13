In Com Staff June 13 2019, 1.49 pm June 13 2019, 1.49 pm

We had earlier reported that Aadhi Pinisetty, who was last seen in the Tamil film Maragatha Naanayam, is all set to be playing an athlete in his next. The actor had informed his fans through Twitter that the film was set to go on floors from June 12 and so it has. Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraja and Natural Star Nani launched Aadhi Pinisetty’s new film in Chennai, this morning. This will be Aadhi’s 21st film and will be made in both Tamil and Telugu. It has also been revealed that the film has been titled Clap! The camera was switched on by none other than Allu Aravind.

Touted to be a sports drama, this film is being helmed by debutante director Prithvi. According to a report in a leading media, the film will see Aadhi playing a sprinter and he’s currently undergoing rigorous training to look the part. The film will be shot in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Madurai, reportedly. Aakanksha Singh, who is playing the role of the lead actress, will also be seen as a sportsperson in this film. Reports in the media also state that there will be a second actress but nothing has been announced about that as of yet. Reports also state that noted music director Devi Sri Prasad may be on-board for this film, while Chirantan Das of Tanu Weds Manu fame will be handling the cinematography.