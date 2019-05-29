C/o Kancharapalem, the critically acclaimed Telugu film to be remade in Tamil and Malayalam!

Sneha Mathew May 29 2019, 3.58 pm May 29 2019, 3.58 pm

Directed by Maha Venkatesh and produced by Paruchuri Vijaya Praveena for Paruchuri Vijaya Praveena Arts in association with Maha Sithralu, C/o Kancharapalem was a much-loved film that earned several awards and honours. We hear now that this film is to be remade in Tamil and Malayalam. Hemambar Jasti, who has worked as a co-director in many Telugu films, will be debuting in Tamil and Malayalam industries as a director with this remake that would be bankrolled by M Rajasekar Reddy. Currently, the team has set up an office in Chennai and the pre-production work has begun.

Rajasekar Reddy was quoted as saying, “Sixty percent of the pre-production work is done with and we are currently scouting suitable locations in Tamil Nadu. We are also in talks with some of the popular names in the industry to feature in this movie. Once we are done with it, we will come out with an official statement. We want to commence shooting from next month so as to release both the remakes (Tamil and Malayalam), towards the end of this year.” Our sources also reveal that C/o Kancharapalem was made within a budget of Rs. 60 lakhs but Rajasekhar Reddy will be making the Tamil version in Rs. 1 crore and he has bought the remake rights for Rs. 40 lakhs.

Kancharapalem is a small locality in Vizag and it is evident that the unit will be changing the title and premise as per the Tamil Nadu and Kerala topography. The Telugu film set in Kancharapalem was about four heartwarming love stories which were relatable to many. It was appreciated for its realistic storyline and characterisation and it also talked about gender, caste, religion and other community issues. The Telugu original was also in the news for its ineligibility to compete at the National awards because the producer was not an Indian national. However, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore came to the rescue of the unit and allowed the film to compete. Let's wait and see if the remakes live up to the standards set by the original version!