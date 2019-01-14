C/o Kancharapalem’s National Awards drama finally ends on a positive note!

Telugu film C/o Kancharapalem was one of the most-talked-about films from the industry last year, thanks to the fresh and breezy content that it had brought to an industry which is plagued by masala entertainment. The film directed by Venkatesh Maha brought forward four stories of love, set in a tiny town. C/o Kancharapalem was made on a really low budget with more than 70 debutants in the cast but gathered a lot of love from both the overseas premieres and its Indian theatrical run. However, the film was rejected from getting nominated for the National Awards because the officials had set it aside saying that it was produced by Praveena Paruchuri, a US citizen of Indian origin.

After hearing the news, Praveena expressed her disappointment on Twitter, with an appeal to TRS working president KT Rama Rao also going in the right direction. Rightly so, the president sent across a request to Arun Jaitley, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting as well as Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Minister of State, asking them to reconsider the decision.

Dear @KTRTRS ji, my off'r has spoken to @paruchurimd These are NATIONAL FILM AWARDS & require producer or at least one co-producer to b Indian My off'r has guided @Paruchurimd on the possibility of her application fr same She can also apply fr Int competition section IFFI 2019 https://t.co/OQA8cK9hRD — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 12, 2019

Quick action by the authorities brought in the good news that the film would now be able to apply for the National Awards. Rajyavardhan even tweeted the news, saying that his officer had guided Praveena on the possibilities and also asked her to apply for the IFFI 2019.