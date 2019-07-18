In Com Staff July 18 2019, 5.21 pm July 18 2019, 5.21 pm

C/o Kancherapalem was a beautiful Telugu film, that hit the screens in 2018. Directed by Maha Venkatesh, the film had a cast including Mohan Bhagath, Praveena Paruchuri, Subba Rao, Karthik Ratnam, and a few others. This film also has a unique distinction of being the first Telugu film that was selected for the New York Indian Film Festival. It is an anthology of four love stories set in Kancharapalem, featuring the residents of that area. Of the 85-member cast, only 5 are from Hyderabad, the rest were locals with no prior acting experience. This film won huge plaudits and naturally, it drew the attention of makers in Tamil as well. The Tamil remake of this film is expected to begin soon and also release, before the end of 2019.

Our sources from the film development team tell us, “The Tamil remake of C/o Kancharapalem will soon begin and it will be set in Madurai. The shoot is expected to begin from the 29th of July and the backdrop is Madurai as against Kancharapalem in Telugu. This is obviously to retain the nativity factor intact. The cast members of this film are all mostly newcomers just like it was in the Telugu original. The crew will be announcing the names of the cast members soon, through a trailer. The Tamil version will be a faithful remake of the original, except in places where nativity factor will come into play. The makers are planning to complete the remake in two schedules by September so that the film is ready for release by the end of this year!”