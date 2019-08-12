In Com Staff August 12 2019, 3.05 pm August 12 2019, 3.05 pm

Comali is the name of the Tamil movie that is releasing this week. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by Vels Film International, Comali features Jayam Ravi in the lead role flanked by Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde as lady leads. Hip Hop Thamizha scores music for the film which has Richard M Nathan behind the camera. The team recently released the trailer which found itself in the middle of a controversy. The story is about hero Ravi who goes into a coma and wakes up after 16 years in 2016. In the ensuing scene, Ravi sees a TV clip where Rajinikanth announces his political entry which Ravi’s character assumes to be in 1996. Basically, the scene suggested that Rajinikanth is still in the process of announcing and not executed his political entry.

This scene has ruffled many Rajinikanth fans and also the neutral audience. Eventually, the team announced they are removing the scene from the film. This has created a controversy of sorts wherein views from both sides are being expressed. From the fan’s side, Subramaniam, the IT Secretary of Rajini Makkal Mandram in UAE, says, “It is not that we can’t laugh at ourselves. There have been plenty of Rajinikanth jokes that are doing the rounds for a long time. We are only concerned about the misrepresentation of facts. In the trailer, it says that Rajinikanth’s speech was in 2016 but his political entry speech was only in 2017. This is certainly mischievous. We wanted to boycott a movie that was misrepresenting the political image of our Thalaivar. Especially, in today’s political climate wherein many millennials don’t know what happened in 1996, such wrong representation of facts should not be encouraged”.