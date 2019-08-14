In Com Staff August 14 2019, 6.49 pm August 14 2019, 6.49 pm

Debutante filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan is getting ready to present his film Comali, to the audiences soon. This film which features Jayam Ravi in the lead role has been the talking point of the town for quite a while now. From the beginning of the promotions, it was understood that Comali would not be any other general film. With several character posters of Ravi, the audience got intrigued even more. Now, recently the trailer of the film was released and that has impressed many too. Our sources have now informed us about the director’s next big film. Talking to us, they revealed that his next project will also be bankrolled by Vels Films International.

Our sources from within the industry told us, “Pradeep Ranganathan’s second film will also be a Vels Films International production venture. Not much is known yet but work will start once Comali releases.” Although official confirmation is awaited on this, we wonder whether the director would rope in Jayam Ravi once again or opt for some other hero. For those who do not know, Vels Films International is bankrolling Comali as well. This film has Kajal Aggarwal as Jayam Ravi's romantic interest, while Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde, Sharaa, RJ Anandhi, and KS Ravikumar will be seen playing supporting roles. After the trailer of the film released, the director and the producer got into a fix, as some fans were enraged about the scene which included Rajinikanth. Although the trailer became a hit, fans were upset over this particular scene.