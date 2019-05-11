Comali director Pradeep’s sexist tweet on Kajal Aggarwal receives backlash!

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 3.56 pm May 11 2019, 3.56 pm

After successful outings in Tik Tik Tik and Adangamaru, Jayam Ravi’s next is Comali, the upcoming romantic entertainer which is gearing up for a release in July. The film’s title announcement and the first poster were put out few days ago, and received a pretty good response. While Jayam Ravi will be sporting nine different looks in the film, Kajal Aggarwal is said to have a lively and glossy role with lots of song sequences. Everything was going right for Comali in terms of the buzz, until the film’s director Pradeep Ranganathan decided to put up a tweet in bad taste on Thursday.

Sharing a picture of Kajal Aggarwal who looked extremely glamourous in a saree, Pradeep said “Bored of watching Kajal like this in other films. So I decided to have it in our film itself.” While few of Jayam Ravi and Kajal’s fans laughed it off, a lot of people on social media started calling out the director for his cheap calls and spoke about how it would be if he briefed scenes to his actresses in the same way.

Evlo naal dhaan matha padathlaye kajal eh ipdi pakardhu.. Adhan namma padathlaye ipdi :D :P #Comali #VikatanThisWeek pic.twitter.com/6LzxxDuY4c — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) 9 May 2019

Mmmm 🙄🙄🙄 this tweet is crass https://t.co/CGxLybRUQ1 — Raisa Nasreen (@RaisaNasreen) 9 May 2019

Earlier on, director Suraaj too publicly stated that he would cut down the cloth for Tamannaah’s costumes in his film Kaththi Sandai. Tamannaah, on hearing the same, came out with a strong reply blasting the director for his wrong intentions and open statements. It would be interesting to see if Kajal Aggarwal too has a serious reply for Pradeep Ranganathan, or is just going to laugh it off like many out there.