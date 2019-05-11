  3. Regional
Comali director Pradeep’s sexist tweet on Kajal Aggarwal receives backlash!

Regional

Comali director Pradeep’s sexist tweet on Kajal Aggarwal receives backlash!

Kajal Aggarwal is said to have a glossy role with lots of song sequences.

back
AdangamaruComaliJayam RaviKajal AggarwalKaththi SandaiPradeepPradeep RanganathanTamannaahTrending In South
nextActor Udhaya comes down heavily on Vishal on the eve of Ayogya's release

within