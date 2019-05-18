Comali first look: Is Jayam Ravi playing a patient in coma in this intriguing dramedy?

In Com Staff May 18 2019, 2.20 pm May 18 2019, 2.20 pm

After Thani Oruvan gave him such a big reception in the Tamil film industry, Jayam Ravi has got more careful with his choices and has been picking some really interesting films of late. With both Tik Tik Tik and Adangamaru going on to become hits, Ravi is on a purple patch right now, and his next film titled Comali is expected to take the baton further. The first look poster of the film, which was much awaited by his fans, was put out on Saturday morning.

The interestingly designed poster showcases Ravi in a hospital gown, with trips being injected into him. Behind Ravi, there are a lot of social media and communication logos put together, including Whatsapp, Facebook, YouTube and so on. The title font featured on the poster has a lot of years mentioned on it, so people have already started guessing on how this could be a whacky story of a coma patient waking up on six different occasions to live through events of his life. In one of his recent interviews, director Pradeep Ranganathan had revealed that Comali will be a film that will go past different timelines, with Ravi to sport nine distinct looks.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal’s fans are quite miffed by the fact that she hasn’t found a place on the poster, as the actress has an equally strong role in the film. The forthcoming promotional material from the team should surely bring forward some of that, including the teaser which is round the corner. Comali has music by the youth sensation Hip Hop Tamizha, who is expected to bring forward at least two big chartbusters that will help the film gain a lot of attention.