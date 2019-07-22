In Com Staff July 22 2019, 7.46 pm July 22 2019, 7.46 pm

At present, the state of Tamil Nadu and the capital city Chennai are facing their worst-ever water crisis and when we heard that the team of Jayam Ravi’s Comali was shooting a flood sequence, we were all naturally curious. Recently, we also saw Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s film House Owner with a backdrop of Chennai floods in 2015. Now, we seem to have one more film that appears to have the floods as one of the integral scenes in their film. Comali is being directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by Ishari Ganesh. Kajal Aggarwal pairs up with Jayam Ravi for the first time in this film.

Art director Umesh of Irumbu Thirai was responsible for creating an elaborate set resembling that of the main road in Madipakkam, an area in Chennai, which was one of the worst affected areas during the floods. The set was put up inside AR Rahman’s studio. The unit shot the sequence for over four to five days and it saw the participation of Jayam Ravi, director KS Ravikumar, and Vinodhini Vaidhyanathan. Sharing her experiences of shooting for the sequence, Vinodhini said, “There's a particular reason I'm part of the flood sequence. It was physically very demanding for me as an actor. It was scary and exciting to be in knee-deep and slowly increasing water over four-five days. It brought back nightmares of the Chennai floods and I was able to relate to how it might have been, for various people caught up in it. On the other hand, I l loved working with the team because the average age of the direction department was 25. It was like working with a group of friends.”

Since there is a severe water crisis in the state, the unit bought seawater and treated it to remove salinity. The team says that the main challenge was to ensure the safety of the crew members as they were shooting in knee-deep water with electrical equipment. The unit also had to ensure that the tank they stored water did not burst due to pressure. For this, they built the tank 150 meters long and strengthened it with pillars. They planned the whole thing with 3D modeling. Since the team had to even show the downpour, the crew was drenched on all the days. In short, it was a difficult scene to shoot and thanks to the producer, it was done well.