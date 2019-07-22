In Com Staff July 22 2019, 7.46 pm July 22 2019, 7.46 pm

Jayam Ravi has been on the down low, ever since his 2018 release Adanga Maru. Although he was last seen making a special appearance in Thumbaa, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him deliver a hit. His next release, which has been titled Comali, is set to hit the theatres on August 15th. The film will see Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and it is being directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. It is being produced by Vels Film International and, now, we have got our hands on another interesting update in regards to the same. Reports state that the film’s Tamil Nadu theatrical rights have been acquired by the Sakthi Film Factory. When we spoke to the distributors, they confirmed the same!

This sure is great news for the film, as it is already doing good business even before the release. This distribution company is known for acquiring some of the biggest films and now it looks like Comali is on that list too! Apart from the lead actors, this film also has KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu and Kavita Radheshyam, in supporting roles. Hip-hop Tamizha is composing music for this venture, with Richard M Nathan cranking the camera and Pradeep E Ragav editing it. It is touted to be a comedy-drama film. Apart from directing it, Pradeep has written its story as well. Recently, it was revealed that the Comali team had shot some scenes with the backdrop of the 2015 Chennai floods. The scenes were shot at a studio, for almost three days.