Jayam Ravi was last seen in the hit film Adanga Maru, which released last year. Since then the actor has not been on the big screen apart from his special appearance in Thumbaa. His next release, which has been titled Comali, is set to hit the theatres on August 15. The film will see Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and it is being directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. It is heavily anticipated, as Ravi will be seen in 9 different looks for this film. Now, we have an interesting update for everyone regarding this film. Our sources have revealed to us that the film’s trailer will release on August 3.

Talking to us, our sources revealed, “Promotions for the movie are on in full swing and the trailer of this movie will be unveiled later this week, on August 3.” This sure is great news for all Jayam Ravi fans and in fact, RJ Balaji has already seen the trailer! The actor wrote that the trailer is hilarious and it is a ‘mad film’! Well, this sure raises a lot of expectations. While songs like 'Paisa Note', 'Yaarraa Comali' and 'Oliyum Oliyum', have already released from the film. The next song, titled 'Hi Sonna Podhum', is said to be releasing today. Recently, the teaser of this song was released and it got a good response. The song will feature Jayam Ravi and Samyuktha Hegde. Let’s see how it turns out to be.

Comali is directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and Ishari K Ganesh has bankrolled the project under the banner of Vels Film International. This film also stars Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, and RJ Anandhi, among others. Comali’s theatrical rights have been acquired by Sakthi Film Factory and it will see a big Independence Day release! Stay tuned for further updates…