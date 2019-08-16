In Com Staff August 16 2019, 6.01 pm August 16 2019, 6.01 pm

Hip Hop Thamizha Adhi never misses to hit the bullseye with his musical strokes, in every movie that he signs. Especially, when it comes to films owning the traits of youthfulness, they achieve more colours and celebrations with his musical score. Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi is now among the top 5 musicians in Tamil Nadu. While his songs in Comali are being celebrated for peppiness, he admits that composing BGM for the film was more challenging. “Yes, it was pretty challenging as the film goes inclusive of fun, entertainment, romance and at the same, emotions too. When Pradeep narrated me the script, I could feel something more intense and connect with more scenes since my childhood was in the '90s. The final output is really good. In fact, this posed as an excess baggage of responsibility on me to give the best in BGM. When it comes to songs, the credit completely goes to the team of Pradeep, cinematographer Richard M Nathan sir, art department and all artistes. Most of the songs in Comali are banked on the visual substantiation. The way it has been shot, indeed got more mileage to the album.”





Ask Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi about the best episode he liked in Comali and he says, “I cannot segregate and point out a particular scene. We have often come across the term ‘Wholesome Entertainer’ and according to me, Comali will give you a feel-good experience. Each and every scene in the film has close relevance to reality. The Chennai flood sequence is awesome." Comali features Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles with Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu and a few more prominent actors as a part of the star-cast. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by Ishari K Ganesh for Vels Film International, the film is getting released on August 15.