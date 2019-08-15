Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 3.06 pm August 15 2019, 3.06 pm

Comali is about a man who wakes up after spending sixteen years in a coma. It is quite an interesting storyline that is sure to impress the audience, if presented well. The young minds are always addicted to freshness and they have never missed experiencing a positive response in K-town. Filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan becomes the latest to join this league, for he has already got himself listed in the catalogue of promising filmmakers for the seasons to come. With his directorial debut Comali hitting screens today, he keeps his fingers crossed expecting good results for the hard work of his team.

He says, “It’s really heart-warming to see everyone appreciating me, but the actual credit goes to the entire team. Right from Jayam Ravi sir to Kajal Aggarwal madam and Hip Hop Aadhi brother, they have treated me like their younger brother. During some challenges and hardships, they have stood and guided me, which has helped me work better. My unconditional thanks go to Ishari K Ganesh sir for believing in a newcomer like me. I thank the art department for being a great pillar in erecting some of the challenging set works, especially the creation of the Chennai floods.”









While talking about the core concept of the film, director Pradeep Ranganathan says, “By now, everyone is aware of what

Comali

is all about. It has fun, entertainment and at the same time, we have tried conveying a small emotional quotient on human values.

Comali

will be a film that each and

everyone

can relate with, especially the ones from the 90s, who have been experiencing a mammoth change in every walk of life.”

Comali

is hitting the screens today, with Sakthi Film Factory releasing it all over Tamil Nadu. The film is written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan featuring

Jayam

Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal,

Samyuktha

Hegde and Yogi

Babu

in vital roles. Dr.

Ishari

K Ganesh is producing this film for

Vels

Film International and has musical score by

Hiphop

Aadhi