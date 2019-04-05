Comedian and character artist Vivekh joins the cast of Vijay’s next with director Atlee

In Com Staff April 05 2019, 8.28 pm April 05 2019, 8.28 pm

We all know that Vijay 63 aka Thalapathy 63 is quickly getting canned to meet its date on Diwali day this year. There have been interesting additions to the star cast every now and then and we are updating you on this regularly. While Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was the last addition, we have one more talented artist to join the shoot of Vijay 63. It is none other than comedian and character artist Vivekh. His inclusion in the cast was announced early but he began shooting for the film only from today, the 5th of April.

Our sources say, “Vivekh will be joining team Vijay 63 from Friday and then will be shooting for 10 straight days in this schedule”. The film produced by AGS Entertainment is directed by Atlee and also has other stars such as Kathir, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Anand Raj and others. Nayanthara plays the lady lead of the film. She is joining Vijay after their last outing in Villu directed by Prabhu Deva. AR Rahman will be composing music for Vijay 63.

Vijay is said to play a football coach in the film and it is said that he is a fisherman living in north Chennai. His character’s name is Michael. The unit has been shooting in various live locales and sets in Chennai. Vijay fans are excited to see him and every day there is a video of the hero waving at his fans or interacting with them at the shooting spot.