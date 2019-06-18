In Com Staff June 18 2019, 9.35 pm June 18 2019, 9.35 pm

Tollywood seems to be going through some sort of a bad phase with a number of actors getting injured one after the other. There have been a spate of injuries to top actors, which has left their fans wondering if there has been some sort of a curse cast on the whole industry. First, it was reported that Varun Tej had gotten himself injured while travelling in a car. This accident happened while Varun was shooting for his upcoming movie Valmiki, which is the official Telugu remake of the super hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda. Thankfully, there was no major injury. It then came to light that actor Naga Shaurya also injured himself while performing an action sequence for his upcoming movie, in the Araku Valley in Vishakapatnam. Following this, actor Sundeep Kishan also met with an accident at his shooting spot. Then, it was Sharwanand who hurt his shoulder while training for Skydiving. Now, getting his name on this injury list is comedian Chalaki Chanti!

We have received reports that Chanti suffered a freak accident while travelling by car from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. The reports state that Chalaki Chanti's car rammed into a stationary lorry on a highway but thankfully all the occupants of the car escaped with just minor injuries. An industry insider says, "Following the freak accident, Chalaki Chanti and his driver were taken to a nearby hospital and given first aid. Luckily, nobody suffered any major injuries!" This makes Chalaki the fifth actor from Tollywood to get himself injured over a period of less than a week. Sundeep Kishan's injury seems to be major, as it was revealed that the accident happened during an action sequence which involved a glass blast sequence. Sundeep posted that a metal part had lodged itself in his face under his left eye and that a lot of blood was lost. He added that his injury was better when compared to that of the stuntman, who had suffered a deeper cut.