June 04 2019

Imsai Arasan 23aam Pulikesi, directed by Chimbu Devan, was a great hit in the year 2006. Produced by director Shankar for his S Pictures banner, the film had Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu in twin roles. Encouraged by the success of the film, Shankar announced a sequel titled as 24aam Pulikecei under the direction of Chimbu Devan and with Vadivelu doing the lead role. But the film could not proceed after a slow start and has been riddled with many problems. Vadivelu was given a red card which prevented him from acting in any further films. In an interview to a media house, he discussed at length what went wrong with the film and with director Chimbu Devan.

Vadivelu says that even while working in 23 aam Pulikesi, Chimbu Devan was a clueless person. He elaborates, “Chimbu Devan never had any idea about his story. In 23aam Pulikesi, when I asked him how to bring in a different walk to the other serious character, he had no clue. How can a director who did not even know anything about the character in his own film talk about details in the film? In 2015 itself I had had a lengthy discussion with Chimbu Devan and developed the story of Imsai Arasan 24 aam Pulikecei. In 2016, he gave me the advance and decided to wrap the film by December 2016. But he never proceeded with the film. When I asked him, he blamed producer Shankar saying that he wanted to change this and that. That’s when I said when Shankar is only saying everything, what is the need for him and that he can actually exit. But he went out and distorted my words saying that I wanted the director to be changed. My contention was when Shankar is only calling the shots, what is the necessity for Chimbu Devan?”

He further laments about a few people in the film industry who are averse to his growth when he says, “There are few wrong people sitting within the Tamil film industry and ruining it. There are such people everywhere. What can I do with them? I don’t understand their demands. I don’t know if they want me to fall at their feet, or give some commission from my earnings. Seeman also came to my rescue and discussed and okayed the matter. But still, it appears to not be ok. I don’t know what he (Chimbu Devan) wants.”