Composer Harris Jayaraj refuses to comment on Dhruva Natchathiram status

On Saturday, leading composer Harris Jayaraj finally had his first film album release of the year with Dev, the upcoming Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh starrer directed by debutant Rajath. The film will release in Tamil as well as Telugu, tentatively on February 8 next year. In 2017, the composer had three releases - Singam 3, Vanamagan and Spyder. Harris recently opened up to a national daily about Dev, his style of music and his upcoming films Dhruva Natchathiram and Suriya 37’directed by KV Anand.

In response to comments that most of his songs sound the same, Harris said that he sees it as his signature. Drawing a parallel with a Rajinikanth film, he said that a Rajini film must look and feel like a Rajini film. He called Dev a youthful album for him after a very long time, going back to Vaaranam Aayiram in 2008. He added that he composed the songs of the film in Kodaikanal in TN and not in some foreign destination.

Coming to Dhruva Natchathiram, Harris said that he isn’t the right person to comment on the film and that director Gautham Menon needs to open up on its status. But he said that Suriya 37 is making quick progress and may release in the summer of 2019 either in April or May.