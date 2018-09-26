Confirmed: Dhanush's next film with Ratsasan's director

After getting done with his commitments as an actor in Maari-2 and Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, Dhanush set off by starting his directorial venture a few days ago. The new film, which is being bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films, is being made on a big budget with a long list of actors including Nagarjuna, SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth and Aditi Rao Hydari apart from Dhanush himself.

And even before he gets done with the shoot for this film, Dhanush has already finalized his new film with director Ramkumar of Mundasupatti and Ratsasan fame. Actor Vishnu Vishal confirmed the same at the audio launch of Ratsasan yesterday, jokingly saying that Ramkumar has not considered him while sketching his next film.

Reportedly, this project will be produced by Kalaipuli S Dhanu until the banner V Creations.

Ramkumar now looks forward to October 5for the release of his Ratsasan, an exciting psychological thriller which will be very different from his comical debut Mundasupatti. The recently released trailer has garnered a fantastic response creating a much needed buzz for the film needed. Though it locks horns with two other biggies like NOTA and 96, the team is confident that they can strike it big.