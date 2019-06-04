In Com Staff June 04 2019, 10.25 pm June 04 2019, 10.25 pm

The 2010 movie Kalavani, starring Vemal, Oviya, Saranya Ponvannan & Ilavarasu, became a blockbuster success. The comic portions became a huge hit amongst the audiences. The success of this movie launched the careers of director Sarkunam, Vemal and Oviya into the big league. It was announced in 2018 that a sequel to this movie was being made. This came after a lot of earlier reports suggesting the movie to be happening and not happening, for quite a few years. The movie then took off but Sarkunam himself took over the production duties and it was not Nazir, who produced the first movie. Now, after a lot of controversies surrounding this movie's release, we have obtained the release date!

Our source close to the Kalavani 2 team says, "All issues involved in this movie have been amicably sorted out. Kalavani 2 will be hitting the screens on June 28th!" An official announcement in this regard is expected by today evening. Kalavani 2 has Vemal and Oviya in the lead and is expected to recreate the magic of the first part. RJ Vigneshkanth has also been roped in for this project. Raja Mohammed is handling the editing while Ghibran is in charge of the music. Velraj is the man behind the camera for Kalavani 2, which is being produced by Varmans Productions.