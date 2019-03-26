Confirmed! Suriya's NGK will release on this date

Despite the major delays, Suriya’s upcoming political thriller NGK has always been a film that has drawn in a lot of excitement. As it marks Suriya’s first combination with ace director Selvaraghavan, the film has been bookmarked as a special one right from the day it was announced. Due to various issues such as the director falling ill and some shoot schedule mishaps, the film’s production was delayed. But now, with all the hurdles cleared, NGK is all set to arrive at the end of the summer. The makers have now confirmed that the film is getting ready for a worldwide release on the 31st of May.

With so many releases already lined up for the summer, it looks like Dream Warrior Pictures, the producers of NGK, are playing the waiting game in bringing the film by the end of the season. With Suriya enjoying equally good popularity in both Kerala and the Telugu states, it would be fair to pick a date that would have good breathing space across the industries.

Suriya is currently getting done with the dubbing work for the film, with the post production process taking place simultaneously. For now, it looks like the actor will have 2 releases in the space of three months, with his action thriller Kaappaan too vying for a release for the Independence Day weekend. Happiness for fans, surely!