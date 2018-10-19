Confirmed: Thalapathy Vijay's character in Sarkar inspired by Sundar Pichai!

With many speculations going around about Sarkar's plot, director AR Murugadoss opened up about the film in a detailed manner to a Tamil magazine. He said that Thalapathy Vijay plays a corporate kingpin named Sundar, who returns to Chennai to cleanse the political system as a people's representative. His character will have shades of grey, thereby making it more interesting for the viewer. Vijay isn't playing a chief minister as being speculated by a section of the media and fans.

Murugadoss also expressed pride about Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is a native of Chennai. Vijay’s character in the film seems to be modeled on Mr Pichai and hence he has the same first name.

Sarkar's core theme is about people self-introspecting, using their voting power properly and not selling their votes for cash. The director added that the film won't get into blame games on any particular party or politician.

Murugadoss also said that after the huge political stir created by the dialogue on GST in Mersal, Vijay had actually raised his concern to him on whether they should go ahead with Sarkar or work on some other non-political script. The director insisted that Sarkar was a film that had to be made and hence they went ahead.