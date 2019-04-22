image
  3. Regional
Confusion prevails in Dear Comrade camp over release date

Regional

Confusion prevails in Dear Comrade camp over release date

While fans first expected a summer release of Dear Comrade, some re-shoots issues from the team pushed it towards the end of the season.

back
Bharat KammaDear ComradeNGKRashmikaSuriyaVijay Deverakonda
nextAishwarya Rajesh on a signing spree, gives her nod for a medical thriller!

within