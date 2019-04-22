Confusion prevails in Dear Comrade camp over release date

Siddarthsrinivas April 22 2019, 5.13 pm April 22 2019, 5.13 pm

The launch of the viral teaser and the first single track have brought up the buzz on Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Dear Comrade, which has been in the making for long. While fans first expected a summer release, some re-shoot issues from the team pushed it towards the end of the season, with the makers zeroing in on the 31st of May for the release. However, trade units came forward suggesting the producers to postpone the release by a week at least, as Suriya’s political drama NGK is arriving on the same date.

This, in turn, has brought in a lot of confusion, with the producers now looking at two possible dates for the release. “The first would be to bring the film for the Eid weekend on the 6th of June, or else push it further to June 21. The team is now discussing the matter seriously, and will be making it official soon, as the talks have been going on for close to a month now,” says a source from the unit.

As Dear Comrade is getting ready for a release in the four South Indian languages namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the makers will have to look for a date where they can fetch a good amount of screens in all the five states. This is quite a challenging spot for them, and it will be interesting to see what they come up with ultimately. Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade features Vijay Deverakonda as a student activist, while heroine Rashmika will be seen as a cricketer.