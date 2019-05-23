Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar hospitalised, misses election results day

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 7.01 pm May 23 2019, 7.01 pm

The most important day for the country is finally here. Today, India is witnessing the Lok Sabha Election results, which will decide whether the ruling party stays on for another term or get overthrown by the opposition. The BJP, according to trends around noon, has comfortably breached the 272-seat mark. It is leading in 356 seats as of now and it won’t be a surprise if it picks some more seats. While the whole country has their eyes glued to the TV screens for the final results, Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar has been admitted to the hospital due to some illness. She took to Twitter yesterday and posted that she will not be able to give interviews to any channels on the D-Day.

Posting a picture of herself from the hospital, Khushbu wrote that she is very sad over missing all the election result day drama, as she has been admitted to the hospital due to an illness. She also wrote that she is heavily disappointed over this. Recently, the former No. 1 heroine of Kollywood faced the wrath of trolls as she had poked fun at the PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government. She was heavily criticized for blaming PM Modi regarding a snake slithering out of a VVPAT machine. Recently she was also in the news for slapping a man for misbehaving with her during a Congress election propaganda rally, in Bengaluru.

Will be absent tmrw on channels as been hospitalised..will miss the drama unfold tmrw.. my bad.. when you plan something , nature disposes.. very upset.. pic.twitter.com/3meHg4rQjC — KhushbuSundar ❤️❤️❤️ (@khushsundar) May 22, 2019

The ex-actress has not mentioned why she has been admitted in the hospital but her fans and fellow actors have all wished for her speedy recovery. While she might be getting the bad news of her party’s loss, we too hope she recovers soon. Khushbu joined the Indian National Congress on November 26, 2014. She has been its National Spokesperson since March 24, 2015. Prior to this, she was with the DMK.