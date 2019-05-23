  3. Regional
Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar hospitalised, misses election results day

Regional

Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar hospitalised, misses election results day

Khushbu Sundar is hospitalised with an unspecified illness.

back
CongressKhushbu SundarkollywoodTrending In South
nextSilambarasan is back in business, shooting for Hansika starrer Maha

within