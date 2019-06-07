In Com Staff June 07 2019, 7.55 pm June 07 2019, 7.55 pm

Even though she entered wedlock about a year and a half ago, Samantha had kept her career in films running, as she continued to be a part of many special films. With close to six films post her marriage, Samantha has earned the love of the people through strong box office successes and has also won over the critics with terrific performances like the one in her recent outing, Super Deluxe. But now, it looks like her filmography is reaching its end, as the actress is silently contemplating on retiring from cinema to turn a mother.

At the press meet of Oh Baby which took place on Thursday, Samantha spoke about the type of films she wanted to do, before walking away from acting. “Before retiring, I wanted to do a complete comedy entertainer, and Oh Baby falls into that spot,” she said. Not only that, but Samantha has also been very specific when it comes to her role of becoming a mother, as she has said that she would be taking a break from acting to concentrate on being a good mother. In one of her past interviews, the actress said “Whenever I become a mother, I will opt for a break from acting. I had faced a lot of issues during my childhood, and I don’t want my child also to go through the same. My child will be my world,” said the actress.