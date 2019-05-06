Content Devarattam makers officially announce opening weekend collections

Lmk May 06 2019, 11.04 pm May 06 2019, 11.04 pm

Not very often do we see Tamil movie producers and distributors openly declare the collection details of their films. Even if they do release such numbers, it’s exaggerated and on the higher side. This being the case, the producers of Devarattam, Studio Green, revealed earlier in the day that the film has grossed 6.5 crores in its opening 5 days in TN. When we verified with our trade sources, this looks like a valid data, with maybe some mild exaggeration, and not a blatantly over the top number! Though the producers claim that this is the career-best opening for hero Gautham Karthik, he was part of the adult horror comedy Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu (2018) which opened far better than Devarattam.

A few days back, the Devarattam team also had a small success celebration with the core team members - director Muthiah, producer Gnanavel Raja, hero Gautham Karthik, composer Nivas Prasanna and distributor Sakthivelan. Though the media treated the film to below par reviews and the response in Chennai city has been underwhelming (41 lakhs gross in 5 days), the film has found acceptance from its target audience down south of TN.

The heroine of Devarattam, Manjima Mohan is in a relaxed space now and it’s evident from her social media posts. She expected the film to give her a good reach in the mass belts of TN, and that’s exactly what has happened now. Gautham Karthik will next move on to a film with STR, produced again by Studio Green and directed by Narthan.