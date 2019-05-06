  3. Regional
Content Devarattam makers officially announce opening weekend collections

Regional

Content Devarattam makers officially announce opening weekend collections

Devarattam team also had a small success celebration with director Muthiah, producer Gnanavel Raja, hero Gautham Karthik, composer Nivas Prasanna and distributor Sakthivelan.

back
DevarattamEntertainmentGautham KarthikNarthanregionalsouth
nextSachu, the 71 year old veteran Tamil actress finds a super interesting role!

within