Contractor Neasamani beats NGK and Devi 2, emerges a viral trending topic!

Somewhere out of the blue, Kollywood’s Twitter has gone bonkers trying to give in its pained wishes, prayers, and attention to one man named Neasamani. The #Pray_for_Neasamani movement, which began on Wednesday morning, went on to become a really huge trending topic by night, acquiring a worldwide reach with tons of netizens, politicians, and celebrities too pouring in their wishes all night. The tag thrashed all the attention that this week’s two releases in NGK and Devi 2 had acquired, going on to become a worldwide trend. While one side of the world was busy with the movement, the other stood confused on who Neasamani actually is and what relevance does he have to the world.

Digging deeper into the matter, and one realises that Neasamani is indeed the name of the character played by Vadivelu in the film Friends, which had Suriya and Vijay in the lead roles. The movement started on Facebook after a Pakistan-based page put out the question asking the name of the tool in our respective country, posting a picture of a hammer. A Facebook user swiftly adapted the question to suit Vadivelu’s character from the film, saying that Neasamani’s head broke when a hammer was accidentally dropped during work at a palace. Others who noticed the comment replied with their wishes, and there was the birth of the Pray_For_Neasamani hashtag.

Soon, the tag came on to Twitter with tons of memes surfacing every minute. By late afternoon, it had already gained tons of traction. The funny thing here is how some people had misunderstood it to be an actual moment, giving in their prayers with utmost sincerity and also coming forward to donate money for the cause.

For those who are still clueless, watch the iconic scene from the film.

https://youtu.be/m4A6UjSbWJ8

Here are some tweets which could totally leave you in splits, making you realize how far this has gone.

This is what happened when popular brands and celebrities jumped in!

