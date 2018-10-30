Core team of Mersal retained for Thalapathy 63

The shoot of Vijay's next film (Thalapathy 63) with director Atlee is set to begin in January 2019. After the release of Sarkar, Vijay is expected to take a break, refresh himself and then begin work on his 63rd film. Like their earlier blockbuster outing Mersal, this film will also be targeting a Diwali release next year.

The technical team for Thalapathy 63 is being finalized currently and we hear that Mersal fame G.K.Vishnu will be retained to handle the camera for this film too. It is also said that Vishnu didn't accept many other plum offers which came his way and waited to grab one more film with the Atlee - Vijay duo. He has in fact been spotted along with Atlee at quite a few private and public gatherings. The two seem to have hit it off really well as friends.

AGS Entertainment is the front-runner to produce Thalapathy 63, though it hasn't been made official yet. Leading editor Ruben is expected to take care of the edits, just like he did for Theri and Mersal. Whether AR Rahman would return to score the music or will Atlee - Vijay go for some other choice needs to be seen.