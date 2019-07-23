In Com Staff July 23 2019, 8.07 pm July 23 2019, 8.07 pm

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently working with director Vi Anand of Okka Kshanam fame and their project together has been titled, Disco Raja. When the film went on the floors, it was announced that three heroines would be a part of this project. It was then revealed that Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and Tanya Hope would be the three heroines. Now, it is known that the shoot of Disco Raja has been progressing at a great pace. The film is said to be a socio-fantasy feature with a lot of entertaining elements. Now, according to reports, the film’s shoot is going on in a set at the famous Aluminium factory in Hyderabad.

A report in a leading daily says that this set is worth Rs 1.2 crores and the shots that are being canned currently, are expected to be the major highlight in the film. The report also states that the next schedule of the film will kick-start in Delhi, from the first week of August and Nabha will be joining the sets from then. Talking to the media, the actress has revealed, “I will be resuming shooting for the film in the first week of August in Delhi. It’s a 10-day schedule involving the principal cast of the film. I play an interesting character stuffed with entertainment in the film and I’m excited to be paired opposite Ravi Teja. Different cinema has always been Vi Anand’s forte and I’m sure the audience would relate to my character.”

Ravi Teja is in desperate need of a hit and hopefully, Disco Raja will do well at the Box Office. Bobby Simha will be seen playing a negative role in this flick. It is being said that the shots being canned currently are between Ravi and Bobby! Disco Raja might see a release by this year-end. Stay tuned.