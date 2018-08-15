Could it be Ramcharan after Mahesh Babu for director Vamshi Paidipally?

It is a well-known fact that Oopiri director Vamshi Paidipally is currently helming Mahesh Babu’s next biggie Maharshi. The first look poster and the teaser of the film were recently unveiled on August 9, on the occasion of the star’s birthday. And now, the latest buzz going around in Tollywood is that Vamshi is already in talks with Ramcharan for his next project, touted to be an action-packed thriller.

The director and the actor have worked together in the 2014 film Yevadu, which turned out to become a smashing hit.

Basking in the success of his Rangasthalam which went on to become one of the year’s top three grossers, Ramcharan is now shooting for his new film with Boyapati Srinu. The third schedule of the film goes live in Hyderabad today with a majority of the cast. Tamil actor Prashanth plays Ramcharan’s brother, while Sneha will be seen in an important role.

Ramcharan is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s next biggie tentatively titled ‘RRR’. He will be sharing the screen space alongside Jr. NTR in what is looked at as the most awaited film in Tollywood right now. The casting and pre-production work are currently in progress, with shoot expected to go on floors by the start of 2019.