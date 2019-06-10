In Com Staff June 10 2019, 4.40 pm June 10 2019, 4.40 pm

Born as Mohan Rangachari, the name Crazy Mohan got attached to this versatile actor, writer and playwright after his series of plays under his troupe Crazy Creations banner. Crazy Thieves in Palavakkam, Here is Crazy and Crazy Times are a few plays under his credit. He has also penned numerous plays and acted in Television dramas too. In addition to that, he has written dialogues for over forty films. On Monday, June 10, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest, following which he was given an intensive treatment at the hospital. Attempts to revive him failed and he was finally declared dead by the hospital authorities at 2 PM.

Earlier, the popular TV channel Sun TV in haste announced his demise, which was echoed by many Twitteratis with a RIP message. It was only after some time that it was cleared that the news was false when actor Mohan Raman took to his social media handle to clarify that the actor was still alive and was being treated for his cardiac problems. This news came as a sigh of relief for so many of his fans out there, who also criticized the Sun TV for trying to get mileage out of such sad news for their TRP rise. However, after a few minutes, the Kauvery Hospital authorities in Chennai announced that the actor was no more.