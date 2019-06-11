In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.18 am June 11 2019, 12.18 am

Not many people would know or recognize the name Mohan Rangachari, a mechanical engineer who graduated from the College of Engineering, in Guindy in the year 1973. Mention the name Crazy Mohan and we are sure that on the top of your mind, you would definitely have a dialogue written by him or a scene enacted by him or a movie for which he has penned the story, script or screenplay. Mohan Rangachari turned Crazy Mohan when the plays and TV shows that he created, under his Crazy Creations banner, went on to become super hits. Mohan began his cinema journey by penning the dialogues for legend K Balachander's 1983 movie - Poikkal Kudhirai, which was actually based on Mohan's drama Marriage made in Saloon! Throughout his career, Crazy Mohan has penned dialogues and scripts for a number of movies and many of them have gone on to become blockbuster hits.

Most of Crazy Mohan's work has been with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan but he has also worked with almost all the other top stars of Kollywood. With his amazing sense of humour, pitch-perfect comic timing, vast knowledge of social happenings and witty repartees have tickled thousands of peoples' funnybones and created gems on the silver screens! Let's take a look at a few of Crazy Mohan's most memorable works in the world of tinsel town:

Aboorva Sagodharargal (1989)

One of the biggest ever hits in Kamal Haasan's career, this movie had Kamal in dual roles one of which was that of a dwarf. Though this movie had a number of highlights, one of the biggest was the movie's dialogues. The now immortal - "Saar... Neenga Engeyo Poyiteenga saar!" and Achi Manorama's "Ayyo... Ayyayyoo...!", shall forever remain etched in the minds of Tamil cinema fans. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's direction, Panchu Arunachalam's story, Kamal Haasan's screenplay & acting and Crazy Mohan's dialogues all came together to create a timeless classic on the big screens!

Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990)

Starring Kamal Haasan in four different roles, this movie became a landmark in the careers of all the cast and crew members involved with the movie. MMKR was most appreciated for Kamal Haasan's portrayal of all the characters especially the way he distinguished each of the characters, has till date been bested only by the Ulaganayagan himself in his movie Dasavatharam. Another most memorable part of this movie were the dialogues especially the situational comedy, which were all penned by Crazy Mohan. The scene with the wordplay on "Meen" (Fish in Tamil) and the different phonetics for the English word "Mean" brought to the fore Crazy Mohan's word-play talents. Even the "Neengalum cook-ku, unga graamam-um cook-ka" dialogue by Urvashi and the "Bheem boy... Bheem boy" dialogue by Kamal & Nagesh, are all-time classics.

Sathi Leelavathi (1995)

Another Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan combo which resulted in a full-on laugh riot! Kamal's pitch-perfect rendition of the Coimbatore slang Tamil dialogues, which were penned by Crazy Mohan, was the biggest plus for this movie. Directed by the legendary Balu Mahendra, this movie was a cornucopia of talent with Ananthu writing the story, Kamal Haasan - the screenplay and Crazy Mohan - the dialogues. The "Ennaye Pudikkaliyaam... Break pudicha enna, pudikkala na enna!" dialogue by Kovai Sarala is one which will never fail to evoke laughter, how many ever times one watches the movie.

Crazy Mohan & Kamal Haasan!

When it comes to a comedy combination of a writer and a performer, there cannot be a more perfect pair than Kamal & Crazy Mohan. They have worked together in twelve movies, of which Kamal has played just a cameo in two. However, each and every single one of these movies have gone on to become blockbusters and there are dialogues from all of these movies which shall remain in the viewers' minds forever. Their combination in Indran Chandran, Avvai Shanmughi, Kaathala Kaathala, Thenali, Panchathanthiram, Pammal K. Sambandam, and Vasool Raja MBBS are sure to feature on the list of all-time favourite comedies for almost everybody.

Other Crazy Mohan gems!

Arunachalam, which had Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, had more than its share of humourous scenes and laughter-provoking dialogues. Chinna Mappillai, Vietnam Colony, Chinna Vathiyar and Thedinen Vanthathu starring Prabhu in the lead, were all comedy roller-coasters. Not just the comedy scenes but even the serious ones have been elevated by Crazy Mohan's dialogues. Some more classics under his penmanship are Mr. Romeo, Aahaa, Ratchagan, Sishya, Little John and Naan Ee have all gone on to become super hits.