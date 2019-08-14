In Com Staff August 14 2019, 4.30 pm August 14 2019, 4.30 pm

V Ravichandran has announced his next project just days after the release of his latest project Kurukshethra. This movie, touted to be a cyber-crime thriller, will have Ravichandran as a retired cyber-crime police officer. The cast of this movie, which has been named Ravi Bopanna, is yet to be finalised but what we do know is that popular star Kichcha Sudeep will be acting in it. Talking about Sudeep's involvement in the movie, Ravichandran said, "He is like my firstborn, he will never refuse me. When I called him to talk about the role, he agreed without even thinking for a second."