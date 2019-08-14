V Ravichandran has announced his next project just days after the release of his latest project Kurukshethra. This movie, touted to be a cyber-crime thriller, will have Ravichandran as a retired cyber-crime police officer. The cast of this movie, which has been named Ravi Bopanna, is yet to be finalised but what we do know is that popular star Kichcha Sudeep will be acting in it. Talking about Sudeep's involvement in the movie, Ravichandran said, "He is like my firstborn, he will never refuse me. When I called him to talk about the role, he agreed without even thinking for a second."
Sudeep, who had worked with V Ravichandran in memorable movies like Maanikyaa and Hebbuli, is a close friend of the Crazy Star and the duo's ribbing on social media is followed gleefully by the Sandalwood fans. Reportedly, Sudeep has agreed to chalk out two days for the shooting of Ravi Bopanna as and when the schedule is fixed. Talking to reporters in Bangalore, Ravichandran said that Sudeep will be playing the role of a lawyer. The hero's story is facilitated by this character and therefore the role is a significant one. Kavya Shetty will reportedly act alongside Ravichandran in this movie. This is the first time Kavya would be working with Ravichandran.A multifaceted person, Ravichandran will be directing the movie and will also be the music director. Ravindran's two releases this year - the epic movie Kurukshethra and action musical Padde Huli - both fared reasonably well at the Box Office. His next project Rajendra Ponnappa is in its post-production stage. Kurukshethra, which was released on August 9, is the first Kannada movie to be released in over 3000 screens. The movie has Ravichandran in the role of Krishna with Sonu Sood as Arjuna and Arjun Sarja as Karna. The historical movie has also been dubbed into Telugu and Tamil.