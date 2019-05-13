Cricketer Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan from Kanaa becomes a star in Women's T20!

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 10.50 pm May 13 2019, 10.50 pm

Films have always been a platform to recognize hidden talents and bring them out in the public. Over the years we have seen many directors take a chance with real people instead of actors and that not only makes the film more authentic but it also makes those people get the limelight. Adhering to the same topic, we all know that Kanaa was possibly one of the hit movies to have released in 2018. The film starred Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh and Darshan in lead roles. The story revolves around the character of Aishwarya and how she wants to become an International cricketer. Alongside her, the girls who played were all actual cricketers.

One of them was Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan who had played the character of Deepika in the film. She was one of the major supporting characters and she played the role of Aishwarya’s teammate. While she was an absolute star in the film, in real life too she has done some great work! Sushree played for the team Velocity in the recently concluded Women’s T20 Challenge. Sushree became the star of a match where her team went up against Trailblazers.

She bowled three crucial overs and gave away just 14 runs. Not just that, she also came in the second innings and hit some winning runs for her team! Isn’t that amazing? We definitely salute her. You go, girl! She was heavily applauded on social media and all her fans hope she makes it to the Indian team in future!