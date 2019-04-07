D39 : Dhanush and team complete the first schedule of shooting

Lmk April 07 2019, 7.13 pm April 07 2019, 7.13 pm

The first shooting schedule of Dhanush’s 39th film (#D39), produced by Sathya Jyothi Films (their 34th production) and directed by Durai Senthil Kumar has been successfully completed at Kutralam in TN. The team had been camping there for quite a while and will now take a brief break before resuming their next leg of shooting in Chennai next month. Dhanush won’t be cooling his heels just like that though. He will be shifting his focus to the shooting of Asuran, directed by Vetri Maaran. The speed at which he moves from one project to the other and multitasks, is quite remarkable indeed.

In both #D39 and Asuran, Dhanush will be playing dual roles, that of father and son. In #D39, Sneha has been cast as one of the female pairs while Manju Warrier has been roped in for Asuran. Both these films are also expected to have another younger heroine pairing with the star actor.

We are happy with @dhanushkraja @durairsk @omdop and our wonderful cast & crew for their great work 💪. Our first schedule at Kutralam completed successfully. Onto second schedule shortly. pic.twitter.com/PcrHRhhin3 — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) April 6, 2019

Producers Sathya Jyothi Films are just out of the humongous success of their recent release, Thala Ajith’s Viswasam. They would be looking to extend their success streak with #D39 and also their next film with Dhanush and Ratsasan director Ramkumar. The production house tweeted words of appreciation to the unit for their splendid work in the Kutralam schedule.