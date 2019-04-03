image
  3. Regional
Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep to begin shooting for the Salman Khan starrer from May

Regional

Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep to begin shooting for the Salman Khan starrer from May

Kichcha Sudeep will be playing the antagonist's role in Dabangg 3

back
Dabangg 3Kichcha SudeepMarakkar: Arabikadalinte SimhamMohanlalPailwanPriyadarshanSalman KhanSye Raa Narasimha Reddy
nextJayam Ravi has not signed films with directors Hari and Selvaraghavan

within