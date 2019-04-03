Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep to begin shooting for the Salman Khan starrer from May

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 5.03 pm April 03 2019, 5.03 pm

The multi-talented Sudeep, fondly called Kichcha, has established himself as an actor par excellence across different film industries in India! After a busy 2018, Sudeep is gearing up for an even busier 2019 with a number of movies in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam in hand! There were recent reports that he had been roped in to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming movie Dabangg 3! Sudeep's last Hindi movie was the Ram Gopal Varma directorial Rakta Charitra 2, which released in 2010! Now, he is making a comeback to Bollywood after a huge gap and will be playing the antagonist's role in Dabangg 3! We now have confirmation of this and also Kichcha's shoot schedule details!

Our source close to the Dabangg 3 team said, "Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep have been friends for a long time and they have wanted to work together in a project for long. Finally, Dabangg 3 will bring them together on screen. Sudeep will begin shooting for his portions in the first week of May!" Despite many stars from across the industry wishing Sudeep after the teaser of his Pailwan released, when Salman wished him and Sudeep responded to his post, it set off speculations of the two working together in the near future. This has now been confirmed by the Dabangg 3 team!

The third movie in the Dabangg franchise will see Salman Khan returning as Chulbul Pandey, this time in Prabhu Deva's direction. The dancing sensation Prabhu Deva is returning to Bollywood as a director after four years, his last venture being Singh is Bliing with Akshay Kumar. There are heavy expectations over Sudeep's Pailwan, which will see him as a wrestler. He is also a part of the Tollywood magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also has many top actors from various industries! Sudeep will be making his Malayalam debut through another magnum opus - the big budget Mohanlal epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, under Priyadarshan's direction. This sure does seem to be an awesome year in the making for Kichcha!