  3. Regional
Rajinikanth

Regional

Dalip Tahil to play the baddie in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar?

Darbar is directed by AR Murugadoss and is produced by Lyca Productions.

back
AR MurugadossDalip TahilDarbarLyca ProductionsRajinikanthSuperstar Rajinikanth
nextRelease of Atharva’s cop thriller 100 indefinitely postponed due to THESE issues!

within