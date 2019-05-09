Dalip Tahil to play the baddie in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar?

Siddarthsrinivas May 09 2019, 5.26 pm May 09 2019, 5.26 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar is briskly progressing in the city of Mumbai, with the team already getting done with close to 40% of the shoot. Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna and many others are a part of the star cast for this exciting biggie which will hit the screens early next year. And now, another notable actor has joined the team, and it is none other than Dalip Tahil. And as reports in Kollywood are to go by, Dalip is playing the main villain in this action entertainer.

“The team was on the lookout for a stylish man who would suit the role, and would be believable as it is a character that hails from Mumbai. Therefore, they zeroed in on Dalip Tahil,” says a source close to the director. Dalip has shared his excitement on his Twitter page.

Super excited to work with the superstar #Rajnikanth in the upcoming Indian Tamil action film #Darbar written and directed by @ARMurugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran.#Superstar #Actor #NewMovie pic.twitter.com/yimdNNeBip — Dalip Tahil 🇮🇳 (@daliptahil) May 8, 2019

Produced by Lyca Productions, Darbar is said to be an episodic cop story where Rajinikanth goes against the baddies of Mumbai to complete his mission. The film is touted to have some mind-blowing action sequences, which is always a highlight when it comes to director AR Murugadoss’ films. With the majority of the shoot set to be completed in Mumbai, the team is planning to finish it off in straight schedules and have been working on stiff timetables for the past month.

Darbar has cinematography by the veteran Santosh Sivan while Sreekar Prasad will take care of the edits. Young composer Anirudh, who ruled the roost for Superstar Rajinikanth’s last film Petta, will repeat his role here as well.