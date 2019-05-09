  3. Regional
Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is floored by Fahadh Faasil, fans shower film recommendations!

Regional

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is floored by Fahadh Faasil, fans shower film recommendations!

Fahadh’s upcoming film in Trance is said to be one of Malayalam cinema’s most expensive outings.

back
DangalFahadh FaasilmalayalamNitesh TiwariTrending In South
nextBengaluru Court slaps Rs 50 lakhs fine on Suvarna News and Asianet in Divya Spandana defamation case

within