Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is floored by Fahadh Faasil, fans shower film recommendations!

Siddarthsrinivas May 09 2019, 8.30 pm May 09 2019, 8.30 pm

With the kinds of films that he has been doing off late, it is impossible to not like Fahadh Faasil. Owning a terrific knack to pick the right scripts and portray his roles to perfection, Fahadh has succeeded big time over the years with films that have won him awards, acclaim and box office successes as well. The latest to join the big fat Fahadh fan club is none other than Nitesh Tiwari, the director of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal. On Wednesday afternoon, Nitesh sent out a tweet mentioning four of Fahadh’s recent films, saying that he has discovered him a bit late but is a big fan now. Ever since then, fans and film buffs have been bombarding the director with suggestions of other films starring the actor.

#KumbalangiNights #MaheshintePrathikaram #SuperDeluxe #NjanPrakashan Fahadh Faasil is terrific in whatever role he plays. Discovered him a bit late but a big FAN now. Please keep entertaining us with your superb work brother.#FahadhFaasil — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) May 8, 2019

Thanks for the recommendations folks. Will watch them ASAP :) — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) May 9, 2019

Apart from being a great actor, Fahadh also tasted success as a producer with the recent film Kumbalangi Nights. Fahadh took over and monitored the entire process of the film, apart from doing a very peculiar and noteworthy role in it too. The actor’s latest release in Athiran however, was only a below average performer at the box office. Directed by debutant Vivek, the film had him playing a doctor and had Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

Fahadh’s upcoming film in Trance is said to be one of Malayalam cinema’s most expensive outings yet. Touted to be an action drama, the film has Fahadh playing the role of a pastor. Trance brings Anwar Rasheed back to the directorial chair after a gap of six years, with cinematography handled by his close associate Amal Neerad.