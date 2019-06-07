In Com Staff June 07 2019, 9.12 pm June 07 2019, 9.12 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth is going to be back with a bang after his superhit success Petta. The actor will soon be seen in his next, titled Darbar, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss. The film went on floors on the 10th of April in Mumbai and successfully completed the first schedule recently. Now, we already told you that the second schedule has begun in Mumbai and Suniel Shetty has joined Rajini on the sets. Now, another interesting update has come forward. Actor Sriman, who is known for his interesting supporting roles and his hilarious acts in many movies has joined the cast of Darbar!

The actor took to Twitter and announced that he has gotten the opportunity to act with Rajinikanth for the first time in his career and he also mentioned that he is working with director AR Murugadoss after almost 19 years! Now, that’s something exciting, right? The actor even posted a few pictures along with this happy news. Sriman has worked with Kamal Haasan a lot, but he has not been part of any Thalaivar's film till now. So no doubt the actor must be extremely excited about this opportunity. Sriman is known for his performances in Dheena, Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikecei, Aayutha Ezhuthu and Friends. In fact, recently he was even lauded for his roles in the Kanchana series!

After 19 years got a role again in Dir MURUGADASS SIR FILM, and for the first time in my film career got opportunity to work with the LEGEND our one & only “THALAIVAR” SUPERSTAR, happy got registered in DOP Santhosh Jee’s lens, thx to LYCA & SPECIAL THX TO Dir MURUGADASS SIR pic.twitter.com/fZpOKmOBvi — actor sriman (@ActorSriman) June 6, 2019

Several Bollywood actors have also joined the cast of Darbar, including Pradeep Kabra, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Jatin Sarna. Darbar will see Nayanthara as the female lead and interestingly she is working with Rajinikanth after their two successful films Kuselan and Chandramukhi. Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu are also a part of this film. Santosh Sivan will crank the camera and Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for this film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Darbar is slated to hit the theatres for Pongal 2020.