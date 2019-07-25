In Com Staff July 25 2019, 8.55 pm July 25 2019, 8.55 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth began this year with a massive hit in Petta, which was a Pongal release. This Karthik Subbaraj directorial went up against Thala Ajith's Viswasam at the Box Office and magically both the movies turned out to become blockbusters. Following this, it was announced that Rajini's next movie would be with director AR Murugadoss. Produced by Lyca Productions, this movie was announced to be titled Darbar and it also came to light that in this movie, we would be getting to see our Superstar donning the Khaki after a gap of 27 years. Right from the day it was announced, Darbar has been making all the right noises and we now have yet another exciting update!

Early on 25th July, Darbar's director AR Murugadoss had posted on his Twitter page that an exciting update on the movie would be revealed around 6.00 pm! As stated, he revealed it too, at the time it was promised! This turned out to be some new classy photos of Superstar Rajinikanth from the movie and also the logo design of the title! Initially, fans were left wondering what they would be getting about the movie and these photos and the logo design have made them very happy! AR Murugadoss also announced another exciting update for fans! He asked fans to get creative and make their own poster designs and submit them.

Hi guys.. The HD photos of our very own Thalaivar & Title Design of #Darbar will be released 7:00PM today, get creative and do what you do the best #Darbarposterdesign, best design will be selected and released officially. #Darbar @rajinikanth @santoshsivan @LycaProductions — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) July 25, 2019

It has also been announced that the best designs would be chosen and released officially by the Darbar team. This movie, having music by Anirudh, will have having cinematography by Santosh Sivan with Sreekar Prasad's editing. The shoot for two schedules have already been canned in Mumbai. The cast of Darbar also includes Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and many others. This movie is expected to hit the screens for Pongal, 2020! Stay tuned for updates!