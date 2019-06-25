In Com Staff June 25 2019, 2.52 pm June 25 2019, 2.52 pm

Work is progressing briskly on the sets of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, Darbar. The second shooting schedule of the movie is currently underway at Mumbai in Rajini's presence. Reportedly, the film's second schedule will be wrapped up soon. All of Yogi Babu's scenes in the movie will be covered by the end of the second schedule. The popular comedian has, reportedly, resumed shooting in Mumbai. Sources further claimed that Yogi Babu's portions will be completely wrapped up on June 30; the same date when the ongoing second schedule too will be finished. Yogi Babu is expected to be called back for patchwork on the film after one or two months once all major portions of the movie are shot.

Fans are expecting that the movie will turn out to be a massive entertainer, because of all the big names that have been associated with the movie. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have collaborated for three movies, the last of which was Kuselan. In Darbar, Nayanthara will be seen as Rajini's love interest. Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar have been roped in as the antagonists. While Suniel Shetty is a biggie when it comes to action, Prateikh Babbar is the son of yesteryear Bollywood actor Raj Babbar and late actress Smitha Patil. The venture also has a stellar technical team, with people like Sreekar Prasad for editing, T. Santanam for art direction, and Ram-Laxman duo for stunt choreography. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek and, Niharikha Bhasin Khan will be overseeing the costume designs.