We are all excited about Rajinikanth's upcoming Darbar, and news indicates that there will be more actors in the project that previously made known. Nawab Shah - a regular villain in Bollywood who was last seen gritting his teeth in the action movie Tiger Zinda Hai, will be part of Rajinikanth's much-awaited 167th movie. Nawab Shah was seen in Tamil movies like Gajendra, Bose, and Yaan previously. You may also remember him from Bollywood movies like Lakshya, Dilwale, Don 2, Bhaag Milka Bhaag, etc. Shah will probably essay the role of an associate of Bollywood action star Suniel Shetty, who is the main antagonist of Darbar. “Nawab will play a business tycoon and Shetty’s comrade in the film. He has already started shooting for his portions,” sources were quoted as saying.

Darbar has an impressive array of actors in the villain folds namely, Prateik Babbar - son of Raj Babbar and yesteryear alternative cinema favourite Smitha Patil. Prateik, who was seen in Ekk Deewana Tha, the Hindi remake of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya, is debuting in Tamil with Darbar. Prateik Babbar is thought to be Suniel Shetty's son in the film. Darbar, which is being produced by Lyca Productions, is directed by AR Murugadoss, who had recently written the Tamil dialogues for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. Rajinikanth will be donning the police avatar after a gap of 25 years and the movie is mostly shot around Mumbai, the city which was also the backdrop of Kaala.