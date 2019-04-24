  3. Regional
Darbar: Photos and videos featuring Rajinikanth leak out from the shooting spot

Regional

Darbar: Photos and videos featuring Rajinikanth leak out from the shooting spot

Darbar is directed by AR Murugadoss and will released on Pongal 2020.

back
AR MurugadossDarbarLycanayantharaPongal 2020Rajinikanth MumbaiSuperstar RajinikanthTrending In South
nextShankar Mahadevan talks about Maharshi's fourth single Padara Padara, calls it inspirational

within