Darbar: Photos and videos featuring Rajinikanth leak out from the shooting spot

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently camped in Mumbai, busy shooting for his next film, Darbar, that is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca. Nayanthara joined the sets of Darbar earlier this morning and has begun shooting for her portions. In an unfortunate manner, a new set of photos and videos has been leaked on social media that has come out from the shooting spot of Darbar. This incident has shocked the entire team and also, the fans of the star actor. The leaked video showcases Rajinikanth walking along with Yogi Babu and another girl and it looks to be a casual talkie sequence that happens in a hospital setup.

Nivetha Thomas was earlier speculated to be a part of this film and now in this leaked video, the girl figure appeared to be Nivetha. However, since the video isn't clear, it is not clearly known if the girl is exactly Nivetha. Similarly, pictures of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have also come out on social media and have gone viral. Leaks have always been a big threat to all notable biggies and the recent victim was Thalapathy 63 when videos featuring Vijay and Nayanthara were leaked from the shooting spot. This might give a sense of insecurity to the filmmakers as it is important to safeguard their product and its content.

On the technical front, Darbar has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Santosh Sivan, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. With the shooting progressing at a brisk pace, Darbar will hit the screens for Pongal 2020.