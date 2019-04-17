Darbar: Prateik Babbar to play the bad guy in the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer!

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 5.26 pm April 17 2019, 5.26 pm

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar’s title and first look were unveiled just a while back. Anticipation levels are extremely high as fans are awaiting every single detail about this film. While the poster already suggests that Rajini will be seen playing a cop, now the latest update that has come in is that Prateik Babbar will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in this film! Isn’t that exciting news? According to a leading daily, Prateik will be seen as the villain and this will be the first time ever that he is going to work with Rajinikanth.

A source close to the movie told the leading daily, “Murugadoss was impressed by Prateik in Baaghi 2 and decided to cast him. He plays the antagonist’s son and will feature in important scenes with Rajini. After Mumbai, the team heads to Tamil Nadu for the remaining portions.” Prateik too confirmed the news to the daily but refused to divulge any more details. “It has been my aspiration to share screen space with a legend like Rajinikanth. I can’t wait to meet him and observe him on set. I have been appreciated for characters with grey shades and I am investing my 200 percent in this role because it’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” he told the daily. The report also states that for this role, Babbar has to gain a lot of muscles and obviously learn Tamil and Telugu.

The team of Darbar kicked off the shoot a couple of days back in Mumbai. Darbar will hit the theatres for Pongal 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on this film!