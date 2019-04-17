Darbar: Prateik Babbar to play the bad guy in the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer!

image
Darbar: Bollywood star Prateik Babbar to be the villain in the upcoming Rajinikanth-Nayanthara movie!



Prateik Babbar will play the role of Rajini’s son and will feature in important scenes with Rajini.

