Darbar: Rajinikanth’s film with AR Murugadoss gets a super massy title; will hit the screens on Pongal 2020!

Here it is! The much awaited title and the first look poster of Superstar Rajinikanth’s 167th film directed by AR Murugadoss has been officially announced through the social media handle of the producers Lyca Productions. Not just that; the makers have also announced the release date of the film. The film is going to be a Pongal 2020 release and the title is Darbar. There can’t be a better magnificent and a massy title than this for a Superstar film. Darbar is basically a Persian word meaning a King’s court. We are going to be watching the happenings in Rajini Darbar soon.

The first look poster reveals a highly stylish Rajini in double lens flip up steampunk style shades with a bunch of locks falling on his forehead and an open throated laughter look that is suggestive of his confidence and coolness. At the background we have the Gateway of India, Mumbai and his face is surrounded by the elements we associate with police department. There is a police sniffer dog, a lathi, a long range firearm, Mumbai map, handcuff and insignias of an IPS officer. These surround Rajini’s face. In addition to all these, there is this caption, “You decide whether you want me to be good, bad or worse”. So, we can infer that the cop Rajini is going to be ruthless.

If one has to infer from a poster what would be the film like, Darbar first look poster is a clear indicator of what the story might be. It is evident that Rajinikanth is donning a cop role in the film as we have told our readers earlier. We now also have the official word on the cast list. Nayanthara as heroine, Yogi Babu as comedian, Santhosh Sivan the DoP, Anirudh as the music director, Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Santhanam as the art director. Vinci Raj has designed the first look poster of Darbar and the fans are going all crazy about it. More than the poster and the title, Rajini’s fans are all charged up by the mention of the ‘Pongal Release’ at the bottom of the poster. We had Petta released this Pongal which recorded super success and next Pongal, we would have Darbar. The film begins its shoot from tomorrow at Mumbai. We wish the team the best!