Rajinikanth fans are going crazy as they are eagerly awaiting the release of his next with AR Murugadoss. The film, which has been titled Darbar, is progressing rapidly, and recently the second schedule was wrapped up as well. Darbar, directed by A.R.Murugadoss and produced by Lyca, will see Nayanthara playing the female lead alongside Thalaivar. Now, it is already known that Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this film. We also told you that Anirudh is bringing back the hit duo of Rajini and SP Balasubramaniam for this film. Now, SP himself has confirmed that he is crooning the introduction song for Darbar.

Talking at a recent event, SP said, “The intro song happens in a situation where people praise Rajini for a good thing that he did. He stops the people from that and tells that it was his basic duty to safeguard people. He will tell them not to heap praises on him. He would also tell that if he removes the Police dress that he wears, he is also a common man like them. That is when he would sing a song for the masses. The song has come out really well. My heartiest thanks to Anirudh, the production team and Superstar."Well, there you go! Now that the confirmation has come regarding this, it will be interesting to see how the duo of Rajini and SP create magic on-screen again.