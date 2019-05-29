Darbar: Suniel Shetty joins Rajinkanth for the second schedule

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 5.50 pm May 29 2019, 5.50 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth is again the talk of the town, after his recent blockbuster film Petta. This time the actor is in the news for his much-awaited upcoming film Darbar. Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar went on the floors on the 10th of April, in Mumbai and successfully completed the first schedule recently. It was announced that the second schedule will begin from today, May 29.

Now, the latest update is that the second schedule has begun in Mumbai and Suniel Shetty is all set to join Rajini in this schedule. Reports state that the Bollywood actor is playing the baddie in this film!

The reports state that Rajinikanth has already started the second schedule and now Suniel will also join him. Interestingly, Prateik Babbar is also going to be seen in this film, reportedly as the antagonist’s son! A report in a leading daily states that Suniel will be playing the head of a corporate giant, in this film. He has reportedly been working out to bulk up for this role. Looks like we are going to see the hard work paying off on screen! The film which is set to be wrapped up by August will see Rajinikanth playing a cop. Previously, he played a cop in films like Moondru Mugam and Geraftaar.

Suniel Shetty is also playing a villain in Sudeep’s Pailwaan. This film will mark his debut in the Kannada cinema industry. The actor has a couple of Hindi films in his kitty too. Bollywood actor, Dalip Tahil, too will be seen playing a senior officer in this cop story. Nivetha Thomas, Pradeep Kabra, Jatin Sarna, and Yogi Babu are also a part of this Rajini film. Santosh Sivan will crank the camera and Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music. Darbar is slated to hit the theatres for Pongal 2020.