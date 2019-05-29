  3. Regional
Suniel Shetty joins second schedule of Darbar with Rajinkanth

Darbar: Suniel Shetty joins Rajinkanth for the second schedule

Suniel Shetty is going to be a baddie in Rajinikanth's next film.

