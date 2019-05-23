Darbar: Suniel Shetty to be the antagonist in Superstar Rajinikanth starrer

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 2.18 pm May 23 2019, 2.18 pm

While the entire nation is busy with the Lok Sabha election results, we give you more exciting details about Superstar Rajinikanth’s current film in progress, which is Darbar. Produced by Lyca and directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar went on the floors on the 10th of April in Mumbai and successfully completed the first schedule recently. The latest from the Darbar camp is that Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty has been brought on board to combat the Superstar in this film. The actor was last seen in a Tamil film in the 2001 film 12 B of cinematographer/director Jeeva which featured Jyothika and Simran.

Sources close to the film tell us, “Suniel Shetty will be the main villain that Rajinikanth will face in Darbar. Reports also adds that Prateik Babbar plays Shetty’s son. In fact, Darbar will be a film wherein Suneil plays a negative role after almost fifteen years after his last film Main Hoon Na. Sources also add, “Suniel Shetty will join the team of Darbar in the second schedule which is to begin soon in Mumbai”. It is also said that there would be many action-packed sequences between Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty.

Since there would be many action stretches, Suniel will be seen in a bulked up look in Darbar and the actor is hitting the gym regularly to get that mean look. As it is the actor is known for his fitness streaks and Darbar is said to bring that aspect to the fore. Suniel has also recently been busy in many south films. He completed Priyadarshan’s multilingual film titled as Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham featuring Mohanlal and others. He has also signed a Kannada film Pailwaan where Kicha Sudeep is the hero and is in talks for Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3. Looks like the actor is going to be quite busy with all these assignments!