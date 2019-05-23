  3. Regional
Suniel Shetty will be the main baddie for Superstar Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss’s Darbar

Regional

Darbar: Suniel Shetty to be the antagonist in Superstar Rajinikanth starrer

According to reports, Suniel Shetty will be the main villain that Rajinikanth will face in Darbar while Prateik Babbar plays Shetty’s son.

back
AR MurugadossDarbarHera Pheri 3JeevajYOTHIKAKicha SudeepLyca ProductionsMain Hoon NaMarakkar: Arabikadalinte SimhamMohanlalPrateik BabbarPriyadarshanRajinikanthSimranSuniel ShettyTrending In South
nextSiddharth gets sarcastic, says he will delete his Twitter account if PM Modi doesn't win

within