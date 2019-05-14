  3. Regional
Darbar's first schedule shooting wrapped in Mumbai; Rajinikanth back to Chennai

Regional

Darbar's first schedule shooting wrapped in Mumbai; Rajinikanth back to Chennai

Darbar has completed its first schedule in Mumbai and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai last night.

back
A R Murugadoss​DarbarnayantharaPrateik BabbarRajinikanthSanthosh SivanSathyanarayanaTrending In South
nextSaaho: Prabhas to dub for the Hindi version of the film too!

within