Darbar's first schedule shooting wrapped in Mumbai; Rajinikanth back to Chennai

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 7.28 pm May 14 2019, 7.28 pm

Directed by A R Murugadoss and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Superstar Rajinikanth’s 167th film Darbar began on the 10th of April in Mumbai. The film has Nayanthara as the heroine and every day we get to see a new addition to the film. The latest one was Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil joining the sets of Darbar and he will be playing a senior officer in the cop story. Prateik Babbar, the former boyfriend of Amy Jackson plays an important role in the film too.

Darbar has completed its first schedule in Mumbai and Rajinikanth was back in Chennai last night. The first schedule is completely done and the second schedule will go on floors very soon after a small break. Many videos of him returning from the maximum city had been going viral. There are many journos who had asked his take on his friend Kamal Haasan’s statement that the independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu. To this Rajinikanth politely declined to comment with a “I do not wish to comment on this”. It has to be recalled that the actor was in Chennai earlier to cast his vote on the 18th of April.

Rajinikanth’ brother Sathyanarayana had stated a few days ago that his brother would be making an important announcement on the 23rd of May regarding his political plans. The entire population of Tamil Nadu is waiting for this. Coming back to Darbar, the film has Anirudh’s music, Santhosh Sivan’s camera work and Sreekar Prasad’s editing. Now that the unit has completed their first schedule, the next one is expected to begin in the month of June. There are many who have taken pictures with the actor and are sharing them proudly in social media.