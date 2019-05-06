Darling 2 director Sathish Chandrasekaran gets arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman

Onkar Kulkarni May 06 2019, 9.54 pm May 06 2019, 9.54 pm

Darling 2 fame director Sathish Chandrasekaran has been arrested in Teynampet, Chennai, for allegedly assaulting a woman. Reports state that Sathish and his friends were partying at a posh hotel in Anna Salai when he started a verbal argument with a woman. He also reportedly slapped her in an inebriated situation. After the hotel management staff intervened, the situation was brought under control. Although not many details are out, it is known that the cops arrested the director after checking the CCTV footage.

Reports state that the director got into an argument with a dancer from the hotel. The dancer pressed charges against him and the police, after checking the evidence, arrested him. Whether he will get bail or not is unknown. Satish had been off the limelight since his 2016 film Darling 2 failed miserably at the Box Office. The director had not even announced any new projects. Now, it looks like the director has come back in the news for all the wrong reasons. No official announcement regarding this has been made by either Sathish or his agency. The police have recovered the CCTV footage and kept it as evidence.

Darling 2 saw Kalaiyarasan, Maya, Rameez Raja, Kaali Venkat and Arjunan in pivotal roles. Sathish could not match up to the success of the first film at all. Since then the director had gone off the grid. Let’s see what happens to him next after this incident. Stay tuned for more updates on this case against Sathish.